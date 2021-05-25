New Cupra Born EV gets official

Seat has launched their latest electric vehicle, the Cupra Born and the car comes with a range of power options which include 150 PS or 204 PS.

The new Cupra Born comes with a range of up to 420 miles and there is also an e-Boost package which will, come with a range of 540 km.

The CUPRA Born forms the next stage of the brand’s development, and as the industry shifts to a more environmentally conscious position, electrification is key. CUPRA has already invested heavily in the technology, bringing the plug-in hybrid versions of CUPRA Leon, CUPRA Leon Sportstourer and CUPRA Formentor models to the market. The new era is also fully electric.

The CUPRA Born integrates the most advanced pure electric powertrain technology: a choice of 150PS (110kW) or 204PS (150kW) electric engines deliver energy to the rear wheels, coupled to a high-performance lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of up to 58kWh provides an enormous range of around 420km*. It doesn’t stop there, it goes beyond.

You can find out more information about the new Cupra Born EV over at Seat at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Seat

