Limited to 4000 Units Why the New Formentor VZ5 is the Ultimate Cupra

The CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is making a triumphant return, captivating automotive enthusiasts worldwide. With a limited production run of just 4,000 units, this high-performance crossover SUV is a rare and coveted find. At the heart of the VZ5 lies the legendary 2.5-litre TSI five-cylinder engine, which delivers a remarkable 390PS (287kW) and 480Nm of torque. This powerhouse is seamlessly paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and a sophisticated all-wheel drive system, ensuring precise handling and thrilling performance in all driving conditions.

The VZ5 is not merely about raw power; it embodies the perfect balance of engineering excellence and emotional driving. The recalibrated engine and integrated torque splitter technology work in harmony to enhance cornering stability and dynamic agility, transforming every journey into an unforgettable experience. Whether navigating winding roads or cruising on the highway, the VZ5 delivers a driving sensation that is both exhilarating and refined.

Striking Design Meets Unmatched Performance

The CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is a true head-turner, commanding attention with its bold and aggressive exterior design. The wider wheel arches, distinctive front bumper, and rear diffuser housing diagonal copper-accented exhaust tips create a powerful and imposing presence on the road. The 20″ alloy wheels, elegantly finished in copper, add a touch of sophistication to the vehicle’s overall aesthetic, perfectly complementing its sporty and dynamic character.

The VZ5 is available in a carefully curated palette of metallic and matt finishes, including the sleek Midnight Black, the mysterious Dark Void, and the eye-catching Century Bronze Matt. These exclusive color options further emphasize the vehicle’s unique and premium status. Step inside the cabin, and you’ll be greeted by a perfect blend of sportiness and luxury. The CUPBucket seats provide exceptional support and comfort, while the ambient lighting creates a captivating atmosphere. The CUPRA-branded details throughout the interior serve as a constant reminder of the vehicle’s performance-oriented heritage.

Pricing and Availability

Automotive enthusiasts eagerly await the CUPRA Formentor VZ5‘s entry into production, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. For the first time, the VZ5 will be available in both left- and right-hand drive markets, making it accessible to a wider range of buyers, including those in the UK. While official pricing details have not yet been announced, industry experts anticipate that the VZ5 will cater to a premium segment of buyers who seek exclusivity and uncompromising performance.

Given the limited production run of just 4,000 units globally, the VZ5 is expected to be in high demand. Car collectors and enthusiasts alike will undoubtedly be vying for the opportunity to own one of these rare and exceptional vehicles. The combination of its powerful engine, advanced technology, and striking design makes the VZ5 a true collector’s item.

Specifications

Engine: 2.5-litre TSI five-cylinder, 390PS (287kW), 480Nm torque

2.5-litre TSI five-cylinder, 390PS (287kW), 480Nm torque Transmission: Seven-speed DSG dual-clutch

Seven-speed DSG dual-clutch Drive System: All-wheel drive with integrated torque splitter

All-wheel drive with integrated torque splitter Exterior Features: Wider wheel arches, diagonal copper-accented exhaust tips, 20″ copper alloy wheels

Wider wheel arches, diagonal copper-accented exhaust tips, 20″ copper alloy wheels Colour Options: Midnight Black, Dark Void, Magnetic Tech Matt, Century Bronze Matt, Enceladus Grey Matt

Midnight Black, Dark Void, Magnetic Tech Matt, Century Bronze Matt, Enceladus Grey Matt Interior Features: CUPBucket seats, ambient lighting, CUPRA-branded details

CUPBucket seats, ambient lighting, CUPRA-branded details Production: Limited to 4,000 units globally

