Biostar TZ590-BTC motherboard built for crypto mining

BioStar has launched a new motherboard specifically created for crypto mining based on the Intel Z590 chipset that runs Intel 10th and 11th gen processors. Even though the TZ590-BTC specializes in crypto mining with native inbuilt functionality, the motherboard is also suitable for casual gamers content creators and PC builders looking to create a home theatre PC.

Specifications of the BioStar TZ590-BTC motherboard include 8x PCIe 3.0×1 Slots, “ideal for BITCOIN and ETHEREUM mining” says BioStar of also equip the motherboard with a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot. The motherboard features a full-ATX form factor and supports PCIe 4.0, PCIe M.2 4.0. An 11 Phase power design controlled by BIOSTAR’s signature DIGITAL PWM technology. The motherboard has slots to accept 4x DDR4 RAM modules up to 3600 (OC) and will support a maximum capacity of 128 GB of memory.

TZ590-BTC crypto mining motherboard

“When it comes to storage, the new TZ590-BTC motherboard has 6x SATA III Connectors (6 Gb/s) in addition to the M key M.2 port provided, allowing ample storage options for all use cases. Furthermore, the TZ590-BTC motherboard packs a comprehensive rear I/O unit, containing a single PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse Port for traditional peripheral devices, ample USB ports that include USB 4X 3.2 Gen1, and 2X USB 2.0 ports. A single LAN port powered by Intel I219V for fast unhindered internet access. An HDMI 4K2K port and a single VGA out port for crisp, crystal-clear image quality paired with 03 audio ports powered by Realtek ALC887 7.1 Channels, high-definition audio for a great user experience.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. in the meantime jump over to the official product page on the BioStar website, by following the link below.

Source : TZ590-BTC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals