Crusader Kings III launching on PS5 and Xbox Series March 29 2022

Later this month Lab42 Games and Paradox Interactive will be officially launching Crusader Kings III on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S after a successful launch on PC back in 2020. Crusader Kings III has sold two million units in its PC version and offers an “almost endless variety and potential for story-telling” says Paradox.

“Two million is a huge milestone for us on the Crusader Kings team,” says Game Director Alex Oltner. “It’s a strong vote of confidence from the community at large, and we’re overjoyed that our games can reach such a wide audience. This is good not only for us, but for strategy games in general, I think. We have big plans for CK3, and it’s good to know that so many people will be taking this journey with us.”

Crusader Kings III on console

“Every Royal Court holds many secrets. What will yours be? Establish your own Royal Court now and find out just how deep the intrigue and ambition of your story can go. If you haven’t already grabbed hold of the power of the first Crusader Kings III expansion: Royal Court, the time is now! Rule the Middle Ages in this larger-than-life simulation. Your reign may be brief, but through your heirs you can bring your dynasty to prominence and power.”

“Choose your noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a Middle Ages epic that spans generations. War is but one of many tools to establish your reign, as real strategy requires expert diplomatic skill, mastery of your realm, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the popular series made by Paradox Development Studio, featuring the widely acclaimed marriage of immersive grand strategy and deep, dramatic medieval roleplaying.”

Source : Paradox

