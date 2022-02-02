Critics Choice PlayStation sale returns today, up to 60% off

Gamers will be pleased to know that the Critics’ Choice PlayStation sale has returned to the official PS Store providing discounts of up to 60% off the Critics Choice games until February 16, 2022. Sony has also opened up the Players’ Choice voting for January 2022 allowing you to select the best new game from : The Artful Escape, Deep Rock Galactic, RPGolf Legends, Vagante, Wanderer, Wind Jammers 2 and Zenith: The Last City.

PlayStation sale

Zack Garvey from the PlayStation team has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the great range of deals available for PlayStation gamers on “critically acclaimed games”. For a full list of all the games included in the current Critics’ Choice PlayStation sale jump over to the official PlayStation blog.

PlayStation Players’ Choice voting

“At the end of every month, PlayStation. Blog will open a poll where you can vote for the best new game released that month. Soon thereafter, we’ll close the polls, tally your votes, and announce the winner at PlayStation.Blog. PlayStation Store will also showcase some top Players’ Choice winners throughout the year. The PlayStation.Blog and PlayStation Store editorial teams will gather a list of that month’s most noteworthy releases and use it to seed the poll. Write-in votes will be accepted.

What is the voting criteria? That’s up to you! If you were only able to recommend one new release to a friend that month, which would it be? In keeping with our long tradition in the Game of the Year Awards, remastered or re-released games won’t qualify. Ambitious, larger-scale rebuilds and remakes like Demon’s Souls and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will.”

Source : Sony

