PlayStation Extended Play sale now on

The PlayStation store is having yet another sale in the form of the Extended Play promotion which is now on and will run until September 14, 2022. Once again Sony is offering a chance to extend your PlayStation games library with a wide range of discounted titles across a wide variety of different genres.

The PlayStation Extended Play sale starts today and allows you to enjoy discounts across special editions and DLC of select games, including Supermassive Games’ horror The Quarry, online c-op adventure Outriders and many more. For a full list of all the games available jump over to the official PlayStation Store by following the link below.

PlayStation Sale

The Quarry by Supermassive Games

If you have not yet played the latest game from games developer Supermassive Games, their latest game The Quarry available for both PS5 and PS4 is now available to purchase at a discount. Enabling you to play with up to 8 other friends online using PS Plus and stars the voice acting skills of David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song and more.

“As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the counselors of Hackett’s Quarry throw a party to celebrate. Things quickly take a turn for the worse. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens’ party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Play as each of the nine counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your story.”

Source : Sony

