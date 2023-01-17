Creative Zen Air wireless headphones launched in the UK

Creative has announced the launch of some new wireless headphones in the UK, the Creative Zen Air, they come with a range of features. The headphones were made official at CES earlier this month.

The new Zen Air comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and they will retail for £54.99, although you can get them for £39.99 at the moment.

Creative Technology today announced the launch of the Creative Zen Air, sporting a new stick-shaped earbud design with a pocket-friendly charging case that is both stylish and lightweight. These true wireless earbuds can also do more than just rack up style points, it comes with nifty noise control features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode for a seamless listening experience. Despite its compact form factor, the Creative Zen Air can deliver a total playtime of up to 18 hours and up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge to keep the music pumping all day long. Coupled with 10 mm Neodymium drivers, Bluetooth® 5.0 connectivity and a certified IPX4 sweatproof rating, the Creative Zen Air truly stands out as the ideal true wireless earbuds fit for every pocket.

It is also fitted with 4 microphones that offer better voice pick-up to ensure clearer communication so users can experience hassle-free and uninterrupted calls anytime, anywhere.

You can find out more details about the new Zen Air headphones over at the company's website at the link below.

Source Creative





