Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE soundbar unveiled

Creative has announced the launch of its latest soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE, and this all-in-one soundbar comes with a wide range of features including, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, USB Audio, and more.

The Creative Sound Blaster Katana comes with 5.1 virtual surround sound, Super X-Fi technology, spatial audio, and more, you can see some more information on some of the features below.

The Sound Blaster Katana SE offers a seamless yet powerful audio solution for users looking to take their audio game up a notch. Fitted with 0.75″ fabric dome tweeters that help to produce cleaner and more refined highs and upgraded dual up-firing 3″ mid-bass drivers that deliver full-sounding bass, this latest soundbar surpasses expectations to deliver an impressive audio experience that belies its size. Like its predecessor, the Sound Blaster Katana SE is also a certified Dolby Audio decoder, which allows users to easily recreate the cinematic audio experience within the comfort of their own homes.

What sets the Sound Blaster Katana SE apart is its Super X-Fi technology, which allows users to enjoy an immersive audio experience through their headphones, perfect for late-night game binges without disturbing the neighbors. Moreover, gamers can also activate the SXFI Battle Mode and Scout Mode to gain a competitive advantage in FPS games by accurately pinpointing their enemy’s location with enhanced in-battle audio cues and sound detection.

You can find out more information about the new Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE over at Creative at the link below, the device is now available for £299.99 in the UK, $299.99 in the USA, and €329.99 in Europe.

Source Creative



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals