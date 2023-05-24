Creative Live Cam Sync 4K unveiled

Creative has launched its latest webcam, the Creative Live Cam Sync 4K. The camera is designed for video conferences, streaming, and more and it features a Sony 4K UHD 8-megapixel image sensor.

The Creative Live! Cam Sync 4K is not just about video quality, though. It also has dual built-in microphones that can capture the user’s voice with clarity and accuracy. So, whether for presentations, live-streaming, or just chatting with friends and family, this webcam makes sure that users appear and sound great in any setting. Plus, it has an integrated lens cover for extra privacy and a universal mounting clip that allows greater flexibility for users to find the best angle.

Setting up the Creative Live! Cam Sync 4K is also super easy. It’s UVC-compliant, which means users can jump into virtual meetings and start streaming right away without any additional drivers. It is also compatible with most video conferencing platforms and popular streaming apps. And if that is not enough, it even comes with a SmartComms Kit via the Creative App. This kit includes features such as VoiceDetect and NoiseClean-Out to ensure clearer communication whenever and wherever.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Live Cam Sync 4K over at the Creative website at the link below, the device is now available for $59.99, althoufh Creative is offering a 25% discount when you use the code 4KCAM, for a limited time.

Source Creative



