Creative Stage SE under monitor sound bar launched

Creative has launched its latest computer accessory, the Creative Stage SE, which is a new under-monitor soundbar and the device will connect to your computer via USB or Bluetooth.

The Creative Stage will retail for $59.99 in the USA and for £69.99 in the UK, the device supports Bluetooth 5.3 and is designed to fit under your monitor on your desk.

Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative Stage SE, the latest under-monitor soundbar that is designed to amp up the user’s desktop audio experience. Despite its compact size, the Creative Stage SE packs a powerful audio punch with custom-tuned racetrack drivers and Sound Blaster technology to deliver a clearer and more immersive audio experience. This soundbar is also simple to set up and powers up easily via a power adapter; it also offers both USB digital audio and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Together with convenient controls and tone adjustments, the Creative Stage SE sets the stage for an elevated movie, music, and gaming experience for PC users.

Fitted with powerful full-range racetrack drivers and oversized radiators, the Creative Stage SE is able to deliver clearer and punchier audio, even without a subwoofer. With a total peak power of 48W, this soundbar surpasses the audio performance of any default PC built-in speakers to offer a better listening experience for users. The Creative Stage SE also features Sound Blaster audio technologies such as Clear Dialog and Surround Sound, which offer users clearer dialogue even amidst jam-packed scenes and a cinema-like audio experience with a widened sound stage.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Stage under the monitor sound bar over at Creative at the link below, the device is now available to order.

Source Creative





