Creative Sound Blaster X5 USB DAC and amplifier sound card

Creative have this week introduced a new combination amplifier soundcard and USB DAC system in the form of the Sound Blaster X5 which is now available to purchase priced at £270. The external USB sound card features up to 32-bit / 384 kHz PCM playback at 130 dB DNR, and features dual Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs, our custom-designed, fully balanced Xamp headphone bi-amplifier, and customizable DSP EQ functions.

“From studio-grade headphones with impedance of up to 600 ohms, including the most demanding planar-magnetic headphones, to sensitive in-ear monitors with 1 ohm output impedance, Sound Blaster X5 drives them all effortlessly. The award-winning Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplification technology, which is found in the high-end Sound Blaster AE series and Sound BlasterX G6, receives a design upgrade that, coupled with a dual-DAC and dual-Xamp configuration, delivers a fully-balanced headphone output and experience on the X5. “

“A next-level design for audio fidelity makes its debut, using 2 dedicated Xamp circuits that amplifies the left and right channels separately in isolation throughout the entire chain of amplification, effectively eliminating in-circuit interference, noise and cross-talk. What makes the X5 stand out even more is the fact that this type of audio design is a rare find in its price category (sub-US$300).”

External Dual DAC USB Sound Card

“The Sound Blaster X5 is an external USB DAC and amp sound card that is packed full with top-notch audio components, including 2 Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs and a fully balanced Xamp headphone bi-amplifier. It supports playback of up to 32-bit / 384 kHz and DSD256 ultra-high resolution, and doubles up as a Bluetooth receiver for wireless audio.”

Source : Creative





