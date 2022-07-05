Come Song hearing amplifier from $129

If you or someone in your family requires help to hear the world around them without expensive subscription charges, you may be interested in the Come Song hearing amplifier. Designed to provide high quality sound and complete with its own phone companion application the hearing aid has been designed for adults and seniors. Using Bluetooth connectivity the hearing aid features multi-connections and automatic noise reduction.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $129 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Hearing Amplifiers come with lots of bloated fees. Come Song tries its best to give everyone high-quality sound with a professional Hearing Amplifier function and Bluetooth headsets. With a big operating button and a self-equipped APP to adjust the suitable volume according to different circumstances, Come Song amplifies the real sound to150% to listen more clearly on the basis of maintaining a high degree of reduction without any squeak. Come Song is designed with a hanging neck and the APP is equipped with function positioning, which can be traced to its position of it at any time to give your double protection.”

If the Come Song campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Come Song hearing amplifier project play the promotional video below.

Come Song hearing amplifier

“Open the Come Song own APP, first enter the automatic matching test after connecting Bluetooth. The automatic matching function will professionally check whether your left and right ears can hear the frequency clearly from 25 DB to 45DB from 250Hz to 4kHz, quickly and accurately, and you do not need to pass the test through a doctor at all. After the test, APP will provide a detailed analysis of your left and right ears to help you confirm whether your ears are really healthy.”

“Come Song can manually adjust the volume in APP to capture the wanted sound more accurately. At the same time, APP is also equipped with a positioning function to monitor the position of the Hearing Amplifier at any time, so that you no longer have to worry about the loss of the Hearing Amplifier. Come Song equipped with 10ms ultra-low-latency, which means in the process of wearing and listening to the sound, the sound can quickly spread to your ears without any echo, so that you can accurately capture the information in the sound. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the hearing amplifier, jump over to the official Come Song crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals