OHHN 6mm phone endoscope camera with light and pivoting probe

If you have ever wanted to look into hard to reach places you may be interested in a phone endoscope created by the team at OHHN. The small flexible camera is equipped with a 180° steering probe and can be connected to your phone screen allowing you to view in perfect clarity those hard to reach places perhaps in engines, computers or buildings.

Supporting both Android and iPhone platforms the endoscope comes with its own companion application that allows you to monitor the video footage. The endoscope measures 39.37in-long (1m) cable and is equipped with a 0.24-inch (6mm) camera.

“We engineered an endoscope that puts pro-grade results within everyone’s reach. Here’s a confession–we don’t plan to fight any great white sharks or skydive into a volcano any time soon. We’re normal people…who are tired of having to choose between super expensive and poor quality when it comes to the endoscope. And we think you are too.”

6mm phone endoscope with light

Assuming that the OHHN funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the OHHN phone endoscope project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $189 or £154 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Ohhn endoscope is an important new product for the global automotive aftermarket, specifically for detecting the car evaporator, combustion chamber, three-way catalytic sensors and other difficult to enter the narrow quarry space, the product has a two-directional 180° rotation detection function, and has a unique high temperature alarm function, convenient for users to the tiny probe deep into the narrow space, the Ministry then will be vivid, clear, all-round Video and pictures through the data line to the computer or cell phone display, to meet your diverse testing needs.”

Source : Kickstarter

