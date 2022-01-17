How to create films virtually using NVIDIA Omniverse, Blender and Reallusion

If you are interested in learning how award-winning filmmaker and YouTube Jae Solina creates films virtually using the powerful and easy-to-use NVIDIA Omniverse technology. You’ll be pleased to know that he details his creative workflow in a new article published by NVIDIA. Revealing how he uses NVIDIA Omniverse, Blender and Reallusion to build virtual films taking his imagination to animation.

” Growing up in the Philippines, award-winning filmmaker Jae Solina says he turned to movies for a reminder that the world was much larger than himself and his homeland. : With Omniverse, I don’t have to wait a full week to render a 30-second animation,” Solina said. “The rendering speed in Omniverse is superb and saves me a lot of time, which is important when balancing my filmmaking, non-creative work and family.” – “He also uses Omniverse Connectors for 3D applications like Blender and Autodesk Maya, as well as Reallusion’s iClone and Character Creator, with which he edits motion-capture data.”

“Jae Solina posts tutorials for virtual filmmaking with tools, including NVIDIA Omniverse — a physically accurate 3D design collaboration platform exclusively available with NVIDIA RTX GPUs and part of the NVIDIA Studio suite of creator tools.”

For more information on how Jae Solina uses NVIDIA Omniverse in his workflow jump over to his official YouTube channel.

Source : NVIDIA : Jae Solina

