Corsair MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO M.2 NVMe SSDs launch

Corsair has this week announced the launch of three new Corsair Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drives in the form of the MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, and MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition, supporting PCIe Gen4 technology. The MP600 CORE offers up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write speeds, while the MP600 PRO and MP600 PRO Hydro X can achieve a blazing-fast 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds.

The MP600 CORE is available in capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The MP600 PRO is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities immediately with a 4TB model coming soon, while the MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition comes in a 2TB capacity, complete with an integrated CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 water block that connects your SSD seamlessly into your custom cooling loop. The XM2 water block is also available for purchase as a standalone product, compatible with many existing M.2 SSDs.

“The MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO models are both equipped with a high surface area aluminum heatsink to effectively disperse heat and reduce throttling, maintaining the drive’s performance for years while adding a stylish accent to your motherboard. The MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition is the first CORSAIR M.2 SSD to include an integrated Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block, easily fitting into your custom cooling loop for top-of-the-line cooling and performance. The XM2 Water Block is also available separately, installing onto any M.2 SSD with a 2280 form-factor and integrating into your loop to reap the benefits of lower temperatures and virtually eliminating performance throttling.”

The CORSAIR MP600 CORE Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD, CORSAIR MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD, and CORSAIR XM2 M.2 SSD Water Block (2280) are all now available to purchase from worldwide resellers and Corsair directly.

Source : Corsair : MP600 Core : MP600 Pro

