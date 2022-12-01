Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 gets official

Corning has released its latest smartphone glass, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and it gets a number of upgrades over the previous generation Victus Glass.

Corning has said that their latest Gorilla Glass features a new glass composition that is designed to improve drop performance and more.

Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass. “Surfaces matter, and rough surfaces like concrete are everywhere.”

Corning’s extensive research has shown that 84% of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets – China, India, and the United States – cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind brand itself.

“We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” said Velasquez. “With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs.”

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less. In addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

You can find out more details about the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 over at the Corning website at the link below.

Source Corning





