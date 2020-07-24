Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for smartphones unveiled (Video)

Corning has launched its latest Gorilla Glass for smartphones, this new version is called Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and it is designed to be even tougher than previous versions.

The company has said that their new Gorilla Glass Victus is their toughest yet and also the most scratch resistant, we may see this in devices like the Galaxy Note 20 and iPhone 12.

But, it’s not one or the other — you want both. Introducing Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ — the toughest Gorilla® Glass yet, with significant improvement in both drop and scratch performance, for the first time ever in the Gorila Glass family. In our lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus survived drops onto hard, rough surfaces from up to 2 meters. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses, from other manufacturers, typically fail when dropped from 0.8 meters. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4x better than competitive aluminosilicate. Gorilla Glass Victus is the tough device glass you’ve been asking for.

You can find out more details about the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus over at Corning at the link below.

Source Corning

