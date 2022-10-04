Millo Air portable cordless magnetic blender

If you are searching for a lightweight and portable wireless battery powered blender you may be interested in the Millo Air. Equipped with a unique next-generation cordless magnetic blender connection system the compact cordless blender allows you to blend anywhere and is powerful enough to crush ice yet is silent enough to not wake everyone in your home.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $192 or £169 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’ve invented the world’s first blender with a Magnetic Air Drive (aka MAD) at its core. There is no motor in the blender base, instead we use a powerful magnetic field generator which is absolutely silent. The spinning magnetic disk inside of the blending lid is hermetically sealed, so you can barely hear it. No spinning parts, no vibration, no noise. In fact, the only sound you’ll hear is from the ingredients being crushed.”

Cordless magnetic blender

If the Millo Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Millo Air wireless magnetic blender project watch the promotional video below.

“The power range of most wireless blenders is up to 10W. millo air is so powerful that it crushes the competition with an astonishing 450W peak power, now that’s a beast! Its German designed blades are able to crush ice, nuts or full size carrots in a matter of seconds. millo air runs on Li-ion batteries, meaning the blender can make up to 10 blends before it needs to be charged again.”

“Our innovative MAD technology has allowed us to design a portable blender base that is amazingly slim and lightweight – it’s only 26 ounces (750 grams). You can think of the base as a portable power bank that you can take wherever you go. millo air is small enough to be taken on a plane!”

