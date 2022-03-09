Fresko KitchenHub combination food processor and blender

Fresko has created a new combination food presser and blender amply named the KitchenHub, allowing you to carry out a wide variety of different food preparation techniques from one workstation. Deuce, grind, mince, milk froth and more using the KitchenHub which is now available to back via Kickstarter. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $109 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates).

“There are plenty of all-in-one kitchen appliances on the market, but KitchenHub+ is the world’s first kitchen tool that combines the features of a juicer, grinder, veg & fruit cleaner, milk frother and meat mincer! Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen enthusiast, the KitchenHub+ helps you organize and complete food preparation efficiently! Fresko’s KitchenHub+ innovatively combines various cooking appliances into a single use workstation, which conveniently provides essential food prep features at the touch of a button, saving you time, money, and space on your countertop. Kitchenhub+ comes with 5 containers.”

Combination food processor and blender

If the KitchenHub crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the KitchenHub combination food processor and blender project checkout the promotional video below.

“A separate manual control button is supported for experienced kitchen users or for special needs. You can control the working time as your recipes require and make delicious food in seconds. KitchenHub+ integrates a 750W high-speed motor that provides fast and efficient processing and blending operations with ease. Maximize the efficiency of your food prep in just 10s! Specialized, see-through food containers let you see the working progress of your food so that you can adjust the processing time according to your preferences.”

“FRESKO is a professional food vacuum sealer manufacturer with years of experience. We are on a mission to design beautiful and reliable food vacuum sealers to the consumer, yet at an affordable price. We truly believe that fresh food and food saving could make people’s lives more healthy and convenient.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the combination food processor and blender, jump over to the official KitchenHub crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

