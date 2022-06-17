Home chefs looking for an affordable way to vacuum seal food may be interested in the Mosoco cordless food vacuum sealer which has this week launched by Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 28 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $53 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“A refrigerator keeps food fresh, and a food vacuum sealer extends the time 5 to 8 times longer by creating an environment that makes it very hard for bacteria to thrive. When the sealer creates optimal storage conditions, food can last for weeks in the refrigerator and retain its flavor. The Mosoco includes vacuum packing, sealing, and a built-in cutter, effectively protects food from moisture loss and freezer burn.”

Food vacuum sealer

Assuming that the Mosoco funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Mosoco cordless food vacuum sealer project view the promotional video below.

“Strong suction power of 65kpa and simple illustrative instructions make vacuuming easier and faster. Mosoco has a surprising 5000mAh battery capacity and can be used up to 80 times after a full battery charge. It is far more convenient to take it camping. Rather than throwing away your food or worrying about there’s not enough space for food storage, you can count on Mosoco to reduce food waste and save you money in the long run.”

“Without any complicated set-up, additional parts, and even a cord, you can easily seal fresh food on a daily basis with this essential gadget.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the cordless vacuum sealer, jump over to the official Mosoco crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

