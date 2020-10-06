Coolpad 12A budget smartphone unveiled

The Coolpad 12A is designed to be an affordable smartphone, the handset will retail for CNY 599 which is about $90 at the current exchange rate.

The device comes with a 6.3 inch LCD display that features a 19:9 aspect ratio and a HD resolution, the device is powered by a quad core processor.

The Coolpad 12A comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage and it features an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and dual rear cameras.

The dual rear cameras include a 16 megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The handset also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner.

Source GSM Arena

