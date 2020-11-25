Creality 3DPrintMill desktop conveyor 3D printer passes $1,000,000 in funding

Makers, small businesses and 3D printing enthusiasts may be interested in a new desktop 3D printer equipped with a conveyor system allowing you to easily create multiple prints automatically print extremely long 3D printer designs with ease. The Creality 3DPrintMill 3D printer launched via Kickstarter earlier this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $1 million in funding thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 23 days remaining on its campaign.

The conveyor belt 3D printer is unique and allows you to batch 3D print designs one after the other while offering an infinite build volume in the z-axis. The printer also uses the same, proven, reliable Bowden hotend as Creality3D’s best selling CR-10 V2 3D printer. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from this unique 3D printer. Simply put, the 3DPrintMill(Creality CR-30) is a cross between a traditional 3D printer and a conveyer belt offering :

– Continuous, unattended part printing. Parts are 3D printed, the heated belt advances, and the parts detach themselves and fall into a bin. No more constantly prying pieces off a heated bed and starting the print process again. The 3DPrintMill can turn an entire 1, 5, or 10-kilogram roll of plastic filament into dimensionally accurate plastic parts with no human supervision.

– Extremely long (theoretically “infinite” along the Z-axis) 3D prints. By tilting the bed 45 degrees, the back of the printed object advances out of the 3D printer- while the front is still being printed inside the printer. The longest print out of the 3DPrintMill to date is a 20 foot/6 meter long bar- all one piece, produced by a machine only 66cm long.

“Perfect 3D prints start with a rock-solid platform. The 3DPrintMill (Creality CR-30) is built like a tank with all-metal construction- 16.5kg or 36lbs of CNC machined aluminum and steel. Nylon rollers but absolutely no plastic structural parts. Industry-standard components, including aluminum v-slot beams, mean you’ll never have to rely on just one company if you want to hack, upgrade, or repair any part of your 3DPrintMill (Creality CR-30) yourself. We designed it from the ground up to be open, not to tie you into a proprietary ecosystem. The 3DPrintMill is not a “kit”. The printer comes separated into four main parts for shipping, the base, front, rear, and control panel. It takes less than 30 minutes to attach these parts with the accompanying Allen keys.”

Early bird pledges are still available from $688 offering a 31% discount off the recommended retail price, with shipping expected to take place during May 2021. The gantry of the 3DPrintMill (Creality CR-30) features a modern Core-XY motion system at a 45-degree angle. Core-XY, while more costly than other options, offers the best combination of stability, speed, and precision for 3D printing applications.

Source : Kickstarter

