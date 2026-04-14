Three Companies Cut Management for AI. Here is the Wall They Hit

Flattening management structures has become a growing trend as companies integrate AI to streamline operations and reduce hierarchical bottlenecks. Nate Jones explores this shift by examining the experiences of Kimmy, Block and Meta, three organizations that restructured their management layers with varying degrees of success. For instance, Kimmy eliminated all formal management roles, relying on AI for information routing and shared accountability among its co-founders. While this approach accelerated decision-making, it also led to employee burnout and confusion, highlighting the challenges of removing traditional management entirely.

In this guide, you’ll gain insight into the specific roles management fulfills, such as sensemaking, accountability and information routing, and how AI can support or complicate these functions. Discover how Block’s hybrid model balanced autonomy with oversight by introducing roles like “Directly Responsible Individuals” and “player-coaches,” and learn why Meta’s compressed hierarchy led to cognitive strain and burnout despite AI’s efficiency. By understanding these case studies, you’ll be better equipped to evaluate the trade-offs of flattening management structures while integrating AI into your organization.

The Core Roles of Management

TL;DR Key Takeaways : AI integration in management is reshaping traditional hierarchies, allowing flatter structures but also introducing challenges like cognitive strain and employee isolation.

Key management functions, information routing, sensemaking and accountability, are impacted by AI, with automation excelling in routine tasks but falling short in areas requiring human judgment and relational dynamics.

Case studies from Kimmy, Block and Meta highlight the pros and cons of flattening hierarchies, with Kimmy facing burnout, Block achieving balance through hybrid models and Meta encountering risks from broader spans of control.

AI is effective in automating repetitive tasks, but human oversight remains essential for interpreting complex scenarios, fostering relationships and providing mentorship.

To successfully integrate AI and flatter structures, organizations must redesign management roles, prioritize employee well-being and balance efficiency with human-centric practices.

Management serves as the foundation of any organization, fulfilling three essential roles: information routing, sensemaking and accountability. These functions are critical to maintaining operational effectiveness and their execution directly impacts the success of structural changes.

Information Routing: Managers traditionally act as conduits for information, making sure seamless communication across teams. AI excels in automating this process, offering unparalleled speed and precision in data handling.

Managers traditionally act as conduits for information, making sure seamless communication across teams. AI excels in automating this process, offering unparalleled speed and precision in data handling. Sensemaking: Turning raw data into actionable insights requires human judgment, creativity and contextual understanding. While AI can assist in data analysis, it often falls short in replicating the nuanced interpretations that humans provide.

Turning raw data into actionable insights requires human judgment, creativity and contextual understanding. While AI can assist in data analysis, it often falls short in replicating the nuanced interpretations that humans provide. Accountability and Feedback: Effective accountability involves mentorship, ownership and performance evaluations, all of which rely on relational dynamics. AI tools can support these processes but cannot replace the human connection essential for fostering trust and engagement.

Lessons from Three Companies

The experiences of Kimmy, Block and Meta illustrate the opportunities and challenges of flattening management structures while integrating AI into organizational processes.

Kimmy: The Fully Flat Experiment

Kimmy took a bold step by eliminating all hierarchical structures, including job titles and formal accountability systems. AI tools were employed to manage information routing, while the five co-founders assumed responsibility for sensemaking. This approach enabled rapid decision-making but also led to significant issues. Employees struggled with confusion, burnout and a lack of direction due to the absence of clear accountability. Kimmy’s experiment highlights the limitations of a purely flat model, particularly in maintaining employee well-being and organizational cohesion.

Block: A Balanced Hybrid Approach

Block adopted a hybrid model, blending flat structures with defined roles. The company introduced “Directly Responsible Individuals” (DRIs) to handle sensemaking and “player-coaches” to oversee accountability. AI tools facilitated information routing and alignment, allowing teams to operate autonomously while maintaining structured oversight. This approach minimized the pitfalls of flat structures but required careful planning to prevent overburdening individuals. Block’s strategy demonstrates the importance of balancing autonomy with accountability to achieve sustainable efficiency.

Meta: Wider Spans, Higher Risks

Meta opted to compress its management layers, creating broader spans of control and intensifying accountability. AI tools streamlined information routing, but sensemaking and accountability remained human-driven. While this approach increased operational speed, it also led to widespread employee burnout. The lack of intermediary management layers placed excessive cognitive strain on leaders, underscoring the risks of over-reliance on AI without adequate human oversight.

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The Role of AI in Management

AI holds immense potential in automating routine management tasks, but its limitations become evident in areas requiring human expertise. To integrate AI effectively, organizations must carefully assess which tasks can be automated and which require human involvement.

Automation: AI is highly effective at managing repetitive tasks such as data aggregation, scheduling and performance tracking. By automating these processes, human managers can focus on strategic and relational responsibilities.

AI is highly effective at managing repetitive tasks such as data aggregation, scheduling and performance tracking. By automating these processes, human managers can focus on strategic and relational responsibilities. Human Oversight: Tasks like interpreting complex scenarios, fostering relationships and providing mentorship demand emotional intelligence and contextual understanding, qualities that remain uniquely human.

Challenges of Flattening Organizations

Flattening management structures introduces several challenges that can affect both organizational performance and employee well-being.

Cognitive Strain: Leaders in flat structures often face increased decision-making responsibilities, leading to fatigue and diminished effectiveness.

Leaders in flat structures often face increased decision-making responsibilities, leading to fatigue and diminished effectiveness. Employee Isolation: Without clear accountability frameworks, employees may feel disconnected, uncertain about their roles and unsupported in their work.

Without clear accountability frameworks, employees may feel disconnected, uncertain about their roles and unsupported in their work. Burnout Risks: The absence of intermediary management layers can result in overwork and heightened anxiety, ultimately jeopardizing employee morale and retention.

Building the Future of Management with AI

As organizations continue to experiment with AI and flatter structures, achieving a balance between efficiency and sustainability is crucial. Success lies in rethinking traditional management roles and integrating both technological and human elements effectively.

Redesigning Structures: To integrate AI successfully, management roles must be thoughtfully redesigned, making sure tasks are appropriately distributed between AI systems and human managers.

To integrate AI successfully, management roles must be thoughtfully redesigned, making sure tasks are appropriately distributed between AI systems and human managers. Focusing on Retention: Creating a supportive work environment and addressing employee concerns are essential for maintaining a healthy organizational culture.

Creating a supportive work environment and addressing employee concerns are essential for maintaining a healthy organizational culture. Prioritizing Relationships: Strong relationships between managers and employees remain vital for fostering trust, engagement and long-term success.

Balancing Efficiency and Human-Centric Management

Flattening management structures and using AI offer significant opportunities for improving efficiency, but they also come with inherent risks. Organizations must strike a careful balance between automation and human-centric management practices to ensure sustainable growth and innovation. By learning from the experiences of Kimmy, Block and Meta, you can navigate the complexities of integrating AI into organizational structures while maintaining accountability, sensemaking and employee satisfaction.

Media Credit: AI News & Strategy Daily | Nate B Jones



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