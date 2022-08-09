Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter

The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $536 or £447 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Bigme inkNote Color E-ink display delivers up to 1872 x 1404 high resolution at 226 PPI for a sharp and crisp display of black & white content (936*702 for Color). This 10.3 inch screen is capable of displaying comics, magazines, newspapers and books in stunning color. Four different screen speed modes give increased performance for photos to text, surfing the web or watching videos. inkNote Color presents a sharp and crisp display for any content.”

With the assumption that the Bigme crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Bigme color e-Ink tablet project play the promotional video below.

“With an 8MP rear camera, inkNote Color can convert photos into text to create documents, add annotations, and upload to mobile or laptop via app for viewing at any time. With a 5MP front-facing camera, inkNote Color lets you connect with the world face-to-face any time you want. With four integrated noise cancelling microphones, inkNote Color can be used for voice dictation, such as voice to text using the note taking app. The speech recognition is compatible with up to 37 languages with 98% accuracy. You can also use the mics for apps such as WhatsApp, Discord or WeChat.”

“Bigme inkNote Color is capable of multi-person automatic segmentation and voice recognition translation, reliably recording transcriptions and playing back the recording anytime. Configured with an intelligent voice control system, Bigme inkNote Color enables hands-free operation that optimizes your workflow and boosts your productivity while working, studying, or creating content.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the color e-Ink tablet, jump over to the official Bigme crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

