Create smooth professional videos with the Q09 phone camera gimbal $55

Phone photographers and videographers looking for a way to create smooth video footage using their handheld device, might be interested in a new phone camera gimbal in the form of the Q09. Launched by Indiegogo this month the compact phone gimbal is lightweight and offers easy way to remotely control your phone using a companion application. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $55 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Q09 is a single-axis gimbal stabilizer with good stability. No matter how you turn it in the vertical plane, the phone can be stabilized in one place, without worrying about sports shooting! The handle of the Q09 can be switched to tripod mode, and the retractable aluminum rod is 695mm long, which can just meet your shooting needs. Don’t be afraid that you can not film great videos. Q09’s APP has plenty of templates built in. Easy to operate, follow the instructions can generate your own creative blockbuster!”

Camera phone gimbal

Assuming that the Q09 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Q09 phone camera gimbal stabilizer project checkout the promotional video below.

“Of course, you can also not use the APP equipped with the Q09 to assist your shooting, you can directly connect to Bluetooth to shoot with the original camera of the mobile phone, or you can shoot with other third-party APP cameras. In addition to applying templates, the Q09 also has many creative shooting functions, such as Hitchcock, time-lapse shooting, gesture control, slow motion and other functions, which greatly enrich your shooting experience.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the phone camera gimbal stabilizer, jump over to the official Q09 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

