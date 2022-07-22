Feiyu Scorp Mini camera gimbal for phone, action cam and DSLR

Photographers and videographers looking for a versatile way to steady video footage taken on phone, action camera, compact camera or DSLR may be interested in a new 4-in-1 camera gimbal called the Feiyu Scorp Mini. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past it required pledge goal thanks to over 260 backers with still 33 days to go.

Capable of offering a wide variety of different positions the camera gimbal features a 1.3 inch touchscreen, 360° automatic rotation as well as auto tracking and autofocus technology.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £167 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“FeiyuTech has just revealed the latest generation of gimbal: Scorp Mini 4-in-1. This mini gimbal is designed to help you shoot ultra-smooth stills and video footage more easily than ever before. With Scorp Mini, this single gimbal is all you need. It supports mirrorless cameras, compact cameras, action cameras, and smartphones. This tiny giant does it all – including time-lapse, motion-lapse, and hyper-lapse in video mode. And it also creates stunning seamless panoramas, including 360-degree panoramas, 9-square panoramas, and panoramas of self-defined sizes.”

If the Feiyu Scorp Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Feiyu Scorp Mini camera gimbal project review the promotional video below.

Camera gimbal

“Scorp Mini enables you to be ready for all shooting scenarios, whether you shoot with a camera or just your smartphone. Scorp Mini saves you the trouble and budget by not needing to buy multiple gimbals to support your different equipment. Yes, all you need now is just this single gimbal! One of Scorp Mini’s main features is its ability to assist in shooting time-lapse videos. This is an increasingly popular way to capture and record every detail of spectacular views around you. Simply mount your camera or smartphone on Scorp Mini, choose Time-lapse mode on the dashboard, and let Scorp Mini do the rest.”

” True to its name, the magic wheel makes it super easy to operate Scorp Mini. It is used to set and adjust the parameters on the touchscreen. It can control the angles of rolling, panning, and tilting, and, with a quick rotation of the magic wheel, you can control the camera’s Focus, as well as the Focus Follow accessory.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the camera gimbal jump over to the official Feiyu Scorp Mini crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals