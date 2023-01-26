Soulhand X Brewer cold coffee brewer

Cold brew coffee drinkers may be interested in a new drip and cold brew coffee brewer named the Soulhand X Brewer. Now in its second generation of design the 2-in-1 system allows you to brew your favorite cold coffee beans as well as ice drip. Every X Brewer is not only capable of brewing coffee but also tea and fruit if desired. Early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

Coffee production is the process of extracting some substances from coffee. The speed and temperature of coffee extraction are closely related to time. The higher the temperature is, the faster the extraction speed is, and the longer the time is, the more the extraction is. The same thing is that both of them adopt the method of low temperature + long time extraction. Cold brewing coffee is produced by slowly extracting coffee powder and ice water after they are mixed in a certain proportion. Ice drip is the liquid melted from the ice dropped on the coffee powder.”

Cold coffee brewer

“The difference is that only ice water and coffee powder are involved in the whole extraction process of cold brewing coffee. A large amount of air is added to the extraction process of ice drip coffee. Each drop of ice water is fully mixed with air and coffee powder. The cold brewing method will magnify various flavors and aromas of the coffee, reduce acidity, and make the flavor cleaner and purer. The feature is that the colder the coffee is, the better the flavor will be, without diluting or adding ice cubes. Compared with cold brew, ice drip has more fragrance, and tastes more delicate and delicate.”

If the Soulhand X Brewer crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Soulhand X Brewer cold brew coffee maker project observe the promotional video below.

“According to our previous experience, the thin bamboo cover and insufficient density are easy to cause cracks and falls. In “X Brewer”, we upgraded this part of bamboo and wood. It is made of thicker and denser materials. Each part of the “X Brewer” is removable and washable. The glass at the top and bottom makes it easier to clean coffee stains.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the cold brew coffee maker, jump over to the official Soulhand X Brewer crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





