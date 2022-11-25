DROBI 1 eco-friendly coffee brewer uses no filter papers

The DROBI 1 is a unique coffee brewer that produces no wasted filter papers making the design eco-friendly put also capable of brewing a perfect cup of coffee every time. Also rather than using a cone shaped filter section the flat area reduces bypass when pouring water over your coffee beans helping create a more concentrated brew. Early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $42 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates).

“DROBI One absolutely avoids using paper filters at any given circumstances. Materials including the mesh net and a cup-shaped body are all made out of stainless steel which means it is recyclable and reduces the use of plastic and paper. The cylindrical shape of the DROBI One brewer has a flat bottom to distribute the coffee grounds that prevents from any bypass.”

“Coffee is brewed with richer flavor than brewed with a cone-shaped filter. Bypass means when water literally bypasses the edge of the cone-shaped filter, or too fast, extracting grounds partially. Bypass is the primary sources of acerbity in brewed coffee. And so, it prevents from tasting the full flavor of the coffee.”

DROBI 1 coffee brewer

If the DROBI 1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the DROBI 1 project watch the promotional video below.

“One of the problems with using a paper filter is that it takes away the coffee oil while brewing, not to mention the process to get rid of the paper flavor to the brew. Product’s top part of the components, also called the ‘Top’ has the effects of a showerhead. So even if you pour hot water all at once, the hot water runs down evenly through the whole coffee grounds. Also, there is a 1.67 fl oz (50 ml) line marked inside of the ‘Top,’ so you don’t have to measure the water with a scale every time you brew your coffee.”

“DROBI One perfectly improves the problems with a single- or double layer filters. With a triple layer filter system of 50-250-50 mesh, you can expect a consistent and fresh quality cup of coffee by keeping the right amount of coffee oil and filtering out the coffee fines.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the coffee brewer, jump over to the official DROBI 1 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals