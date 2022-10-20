Bunafr green bean smokeless home coffee roaster

Coffee connoisseurs searching for the perfect way to roast your own coffee beans at home in under 10 minutes, might be interested in a new coffee roaster called Bunafr. Launched via Indiegogo this month the project has already raised over $180,000 thanks to over 350 backers with still 28 days remaining on its campaign. Enjoy freshly roasted high quality green beans in your own kitchen no matter how are you choose to brew.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $699 or £624 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Home coffee roasting can revolutionize the way each cup is personalized and consumed. And on top of that, it also starts to solve some deeply rooted problems of the coffee world – farmers’ inequity/poverty and the carbon footprint of coffee on the environment. Today, 80% of coffee farmers (25M farmer families) live below the poverty line because the coffee index gates the price paid to them, which is taken advantage of because farmers do not have the means to sell coffee directly to consumers. At Bunafr, our vision is to disrupt that practice by democratizing coffee roasting. “

Bunafr coffee roaster features :

– Fully Automated

– Smokeless Coffee Roasting

– Variable Batch Size – 50g to 225g

– 5 Different Roast Levels custom perfected for each coffee

– Roasting Companion App – to create your own roast profile and share

– Roast Quality and Consistency unlike never before

– Small dimensions for home kitchen countertop

-- Alexa and Google Home Compatible

– Environment agnostic – works in any weather the same

If the Bunafr campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Bunafr roaster project checkout the promotional video below.

“With the Bunafr Roaster, we aim to decentralize and electrify roasting and reduce the miles your coffee travels before it reaches you. With home coffee roasting, coffee comes directly from farmers to your home, thus requiring far fewer miles and steps than the traditional process.”

“Coffee’s carbon footprint is enormous – 150 billion Kg/year, and it will triple by 2050 if nothing is done. This impact is because of complex and inefficient supply chains (it takes 21 supply chain legs between farmer and consumer to drink coffee), the use of non-sustainable packaging for roasted and pods, the use of gas for roasting, and unsustainable farming practices.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the home coffee roaster, jump over to the official Bunafr crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



