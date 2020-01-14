Cocky Cowrie smart money board game hits Kickstarter

Akash an innovative company designing products to provide a positive impact on the world as well as fun have launched a new Kickstarter campaign this month for their smart money board game called Cocky Cowrie. Watch how to play the first-ever cowrie and money based game way players bet using multipliers to win money on each move.

Early bird pledges are available from CAD$25 for roughly £15 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020. Its creator explains more about games inspiration and design.

“I love playing tabletop games in friends and family gatherings, as it makes everyone interact by creating a pleasant environment. But, I noticed people checking their phone whenever someone else is taking a turn. So, I came up with this unique idea, where all players would pay full attention throughout the game, as every single turn makes each player win or lose money depending on their cowrie’s position.

I played it with my friends, family, and colleagues of all ages and everyone fell in love with it and asked me to design one for them. Thus, I’m sharing Cocky Cowrie on Kickstarter to make the community more joyous and fill excitement in get-togethers. It wasn’t possible without all of you and I believe you’ll love it equally as my loved ones do.”

“Love that rattle sound of the cowrie? Of course Yes! We take that in our consideration and hence, Cocky Cowrie comes with individually picked and exclusively hand-painted, one of its kind Cowries, to contribute to an immersive experience. The same if painted otherwise, would make the cowrie lose its rattle.”

Source: Kickstarter

