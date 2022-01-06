DIY CNC plotter built using PVC pipe

If you are searching for a new project to keep you busy this weekend you may be interested in this unique CNC plotter constructed using off-the-shelf PVC piping. Uploaded to the Instructables website the unique CNC plotter features three A4988 stepper motor drivers powering three NEMA17 motors and features a rigid framework constructed using various pieces of PVC pipe cut to length and aptly named the “CoreXZ Puzzle Pipe Plotter.”

PVC pipe CNC cutter

“To assemble this PVC CNC machine, tuenhidiy started by building the lower frame from a plethora of T-joints and connectors along with several inserts for attaching the aluminum rods. The plate at the bottom of the machine glides across the Y axis via a pair of aluminum rods and a set of bearings whereas the perpendicularly placed X axis is stationary and moves in a similar manner using one stepper motor placed to the side. Across from this motor is another one, which manipulates the Z axis vertically. “

“This is a CoreXZ puzzle pipe plotter. It is called “puzzle pipe” CNC because I put pieces of pipe fittings together in a logical way, in order to arrive at the strong and nice mechanisum CNC structure.”

Source : AB : Instructables

