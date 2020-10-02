STEP400 4-axis stepper motor driver designed for “creative coders”

Electronic enthusiasts may be interested to know that a four axis stepper motor driver designed specifically for “creative coders” is now available from the Crowd Supply website. The STEP400 is designed for creative applications and combines an Arduino Zero, Ethernet shield, sensor inputs for homing and limiting, and four stepper motor drivers into one PCB board. With a simple and creative coding environment provided to generate motion.

“STEP400 works especially well with Open Sound Control (OSC) via Ethernet. OSC is a common protocol for creative coding environments, so if you are familiar with environments like openFrameworks, Processing, Max, Unity, or Touch Designer you can easily generate smooth and precise motions with simple the Open Sound Control (OSC) protocol through an Ethernet cable. STEP400 is also compatible with the official Arduino IDE Ethernet library so you can write your own code, too.”

“STEP400 can drive 4 motors, from tiny to high powered ones. It uses STMicroelectronics PowerSTEP01 as driver chips. A single OSC command can generate positioning motion or constant speed rotation. Two drive modes are available: a smooth and accurate voltage mode, and powerful current mode, which can be used to drive high speeds.”

Features & Specifications of the STEP400 :

– MCU: Microchip ATSAMD21G18A

– Ethernet controller: Wiznet W5500

– Stepper driver: STMicroelectronics PowerSTEP01

– DC-DC converter: ROHM BD9G341AEFJ

– Axes: 4

– Applicable motor: Bi-polar stepper motor

– Input voltage: 12-72 V

– Maximum phase current: 5 A (under ideal conditions)

– Power input terminal: M3 screw terminal

– Stepper output terminal: 3.81 mm euro style terminal block

– Sensor input terminal: 8 JST XA (B03B-XASK-1)

Source : Crowd Supply

