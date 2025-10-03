Claude Sonnet 4.5 vs GLM 4.6 : Detailed Comparison of AI Coding Models

What happens when speed clashes with creativity, or when efficiency battles innovation? In the ever-evolving world of AI, these trade-offs define the capabilities of leading models like Claude Sonnet 4.5 and GLM 4.6. Whether you’re building a sleek portfolio website, enhancing a complex application, or diving into game development, the choice between these models can feel like navigating a maze of priorities. Do you prioritize rapid completion, balanced functionality, or new creativity? The answers aren’t always straightforward, and that’s where this in-depth comparison comes in, unpacking not just the numbers, but the nuances that make or break a model’s performance.

In this breakdown, Better Stack uncover how Claude Sonnet 4.5 and GLM 4.6 stack up across real-world coding challenges, from speed and token efficiency to the intricacies of design and playability. But this isn’t just about picking a winner, it’s about understanding the trade-offs that shape each model’s strengths and weaknesses. Along the way, you’ll also see how these two models measure up against the heavyweight GPT-5 Codex, offering a broader perspective on the landscape of AI-driven coding. The journey ahead is as much about discovery as it is about decision-making, because in the world of AI, the “best” model is the one that aligns with your unique needs.

AI Models for Coding

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Claude Sonnet 4.5 excels in speed and efficiency but often sacrifices creativity and output quality, making it ideal for rapid, straightforward tasks.

GLM 4.6 offers a balanced approach, combining functional outputs with reasonable token efficiency, though it lacks the creativity of its competitors.

GPT-5 Codex stands out for its creativity and detailed outputs, but its high resource consumption and slower performance make it less efficient for time-sensitive tasks.

In the portfolio website task, Claude Sonnet 4.5 prioritized speed, GLM 4.6 added functional enhancements, and GPT-5 Codex delivered the most visually appealing design.

For complex tasks like game development, GPT-5 Codex produced the most playable results, while GLM 4.6 showed potential despite stability issues, and Claude Sonnet 4.5 struggled with quality and playability.

Portfolio Website Task: Speed vs. Creativity

The portfolio website task evaluated the models’ ability to balance speed, creativity, and feature implementation. The results highlighted distinct approaches and outcomes:

Claude Sonnet 4.5: Delivered the fastest results with a clean and polished design. However, its output lacked significant innovation, closely resembling earlier iterations of its capabilities.

GLM 4.6: Took slightly longer to complete but introduced additional features such as a light/dark mode toggle and an "About Me" page, enhancing both functionality and user experience.

GPT-5 Codex: Required the most time but stood out for its creative and visually detailed design, making it the most aesthetically appealing option.

While Claude Sonnet 4.5 prioritized speed, GPT-5 Codex excelled in creativity and design intricacy. GLM 4.6 struck a middle ground, offering functional enhancements without excessive delays.

Hacker News Enhancement Task: Features vs. Efficiency

This task tested the models’ ability to handle more complex coding challenges, focusing on feature depth, efficiency, and error management. The results varied significantly:

GPT-5 Codex: Produced the most comprehensive output, incorporating advanced features such as infinite scrolling and search functionality. However, its high token usage and occasional errors requiring manual debugging reduced its overall efficiency.

GLM 4.6: Balanced token efficiency with functional features, completing the task within a reasonable timeframe. While it lacked the feature depth of GPT-5 Codex, it offered reliable and consistent performance.

Claude Sonnet 4.5: Focused on speed and efficiency but delivered a less impressive design and fewer features compared to its competitors.

GPT-5 Codex excelled in feature depth and innovation but at the cost of higher resource consumption. In contrast, GLM 4.6 provided a more balanced and efficient approach, while Claude Sonnet 4.5 emphasized speed over complexity.

Claude Sonnet 4.5 vs GLM 4.6

First-Person Game Task: Playability and Stability

The first-person game task posed a significant challenge, testing the models’ ability to manage resource-intensive and intricate programming requirements. The results revealed notable differences in playability and stability:

GLM 4.6: Delivered visually impressive results in a short timeframe but suffered from critical bugs that rendered the game unplayable in its initial state.

GPT-5 Codex: Produced a more playable game with better functionality, though it encountered issues such as reversed controls and incomplete features that required further refinement.

Claude Sonnet 4.5: Completed the task the fastest but delivered an unplayable game with poor frame rates and minimal features, prioritizing speed over quality.

While GPT-5 Codex offered the most playable and functional output, GLM 4.6 demonstrated potential with its visuals despite stability issues. Claude Sonnet 4.5 focused on rapid completion but fell short in delivering a usable product.

Key Takeaways: Strengths and Trade-offs

Each AI model showcased distinct strengths and weaknesses across the tasks, making them suitable for different use cases. Understanding these trade-offs is essential for selecting the right model for your specific coding needs:

Claude Sonnet 4.5: Best suited for tasks requiring rapid completion and minimal token usage. However, it often sacrifices creativity and output quality in favor of speed.

GLM 4.6: A balanced option that combines cost-effectiveness with functional outputs. It performs well in most scenarios but lacks the creativity and multimodal capabilities of its competitors.

GPT-5 Codex: Ideal for projects demanding high creativity and detail. Its innovative outputs come at the cost of higher resource usage and slower performance.

By carefully evaluating the strengths and limitations of each model, you can make informed decisions tailored to your coding priorities. Whether your focus is on speed, functionality, or creativity, selecting the right AI model ensures optimal results for your project.

