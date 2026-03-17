Using Claude Code & Nano Banana 2 to Create 3D Websites & Animations

Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 are platforms designed to support website design by combining functionality and ease of use. As explored by Jack Roberts, these platforms offer features like responsive layouts and interactive animations, alongside automation options such as Firecrawl. Firecrawl, for instance, allows designers to extract brand assets like logos and color schemes efficiently, helping maintain a cohesive visual identity without requiring extensive manual adjustments. These capabilities cater to a range of users, from beginners to experienced designers.

Explore how to use Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 effectively in your web design process. Learn how to create custom visuals with built-in prompt generators, develop responsive prototypes for various devices and incorporate interactive elements such as scroll-triggered animations. This feature also outlines key steps for testing designs, optimizing for mobile users and deploying websites through dependable hosting platforms.

Why Choose Claude Code & Nano Banana 2?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 simplify web design with user-friendly interfaces, automation tools and advanced features, making them ideal for both beginners and professionals.

Key features include responsive designs, 3D animations, interactive elements and custom visuals, making sure modern, engaging and functional websites.

The platforms streamline workflows with tools like Firecrawl for brand asset extraction and Antigravity Automation for efficiency, allowing faster and more creative designs.

SEO optimization, including structured data, mobile optimization and regular audits, enhances website visibility and drives organic traffic.

Web designers can scale and monetize their skills by offering maintenance plans, using templates, targeting niche markets and upselling additional services like SEO and analytics.

Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 stand out as advanced yet user-friendly platforms that simplify the complexities of website creation. These tools empower you to build responsive layouts, integrate interactive features and incorporate animations without requiring deep coding knowledge. By using automation tools such as Firecrawl for extracting brand assets and Antigravity Automation for streamlining workflows, you can focus on delivering exceptional designs while saving time and effort.

Key benefits of these platforms include:

Ease of Use: Intuitive interfaces that cater to both beginners and experienced designers.

Intuitive interfaces that cater to both beginners and experienced designers. Time Efficiency: Automation tools that reduce manual tasks and speed up the design process.

Automation tools that reduce manual tasks and speed up the design process. Creative Freedom: Advanced features that allow for unique, customized designs.

These advantages make Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 ideal choices for modern web design projects.

Key Features for Modern Website Design

In today’s digital landscape, websites must be visually dynamic, user-centric and optimized for various devices. Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 offer a range of features to help you meet these standards:

3D Animations: Enhance user engagement with immersive 3D effects that add depth and interactivity.

Enhance user engagement with immersive 3D effects that add depth and interactivity. Responsive Designs: Ensure your website adapts seamlessly to different screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.

Ensure your website adapts seamlessly to different screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones. Interactive Elements: Incorporate scroll-triggered animations, hover effects and moving backgrounds to capture attention.

Incorporate scroll-triggered animations, hover effects and moving backgrounds to capture attention. Custom Visuals: Use built-in prompt generation tools to create high-quality images and animations tailored to your brand.

These features not only improve the user experience but also ensure your website aligns with modern design expectations, making it more appealing and functional.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Claude Code.

Step-by-Step Guide to Building a Website

Designing a website with Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 is a straightforward process that combines creativity with efficiency. Follow these steps to achieve optimal results:

Extract Brand Assets: Use Firecrawl to gather essential elements like logos, color schemes and typography for a cohesive design.

Use Firecrawl to gather essential elements like logos, color schemes and typography for a cohesive design. Create Custom Visuals: Use the platforms’ prompt generation tools to design unique images and animations that reflect your brand identity.

Use the platforms’ prompt generation tools to design unique images and animations that reflect your brand identity. Develop a Prototype: Build a responsive layout with interactive features and animations to create a dynamic and engaging user experience.

Build a responsive layout with interactive features and animations to create a dynamic and engaging user experience. Test Across Devices: Ensure your prototype functions seamlessly and looks appealing on various screen sizes, including desktops, tablets and smartphones.

This structured workflow simplifies the design process, allowing you to create websites that are both visually stunning and highly functional.

Hosting and Deployment Made Simple

After completing your website, the next step is hosting and deployment. Platforms like GitHub and Vercel provide reliable hosting solutions, allowing you to publish your site quickly and efficiently. For a professional touch, consider securing a custom domain that aligns with your brand. Additionally, integrating analytics tools can help you monitor visitor behavior and website performance. These insights are invaluable for identifying areas of improvement and understanding your audience better.

Key hosting and deployment tips:

Choose Reliable Platforms: Opt for hosting services with proven performance and scalability.

Opt for hosting services with proven performance and scalability. Optimize Load Times: Ensure your website loads quickly to enhance user experience and SEO rankings.

Ensure your website loads quickly to enhance user experience and SEO rankings. Monitor Performance: Use analytics tools to track metrics like bounce rates, session durations and traffic sources.

By following these steps, you can ensure your website is not only live but also optimized for success.

Boosting Visibility with SEO Optimization

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a critical component of any successful website. It helps improve your site’s visibility, driving more organic traffic and increasing engagement. Here’s how you can optimize your website for search engines:

Structured Data: Implement schema markup to make your content more accessible to search engines.

Implement schema markup to make your content more accessible to search engines. Meta Descriptions: Write compelling meta descriptions to improve click-through rates and attract more visitors.

Write compelling meta descriptions to improve click-through rates and attract more visitors. Mobile Optimization: Ensure your site delivers a seamless experience on smartphones and tablets, as mobile traffic continues to grow.

Ensure your site delivers a seamless experience on smartphones and tablets, as mobile traffic continues to grow. Regular Audits: Conduct periodic SEO audits to identify and address performance issues, making sure your site remains competitive.

By prioritizing SEO, you can enhance your website’s ranking, attract a larger audience and achieve your business goals.

Scaling and Customizing for Clients

For web design professionals managing multiple projects, scalability and customization are essential. Claude Code and Nano Banana 2 make it easy to replicate existing website structures and tailor them to meet the unique needs of different clients. Automation tools further streamline this process, allowing you to deliver high-quality websites efficiently.

Additional strategies for scaling your services:

Offer Maintenance Plans: Provide ongoing support to clients, including updates, bug fixes and performance optimization.

Provide ongoing support to clients, including updates, bug fixes and performance optimization. Use Templates: Create reusable templates for common design elements to save time and maintain consistency.

Create reusable templates for common design elements to save time and maintain consistency. Expand Your Skillset: Stay updated on the latest design trends and tools to offer more value to your clients.

By adopting these practices, you can build a sustainable web design business while maintaining high standards of quality.

Monetizing Your Web Design Skills

Turning your web design expertise into a profitable venture requires a strategic approach. Here are some effective ways to monetize your skills:

Target Niche Markets: Focus on specific industries or audiences to differentiate yourself and attract targeted clients.

Focus on specific industries or audiences to differentiate yourself and attract targeted clients. Offer Free Prototypes: Showcase your capabilities by providing potential clients with free prototypes, demonstrating the value you can deliver.

Showcase your capabilities by providing potential clients with free prototypes, demonstrating the value you can deliver. Upsell Services: Provide additional offerings such as SEO optimization, analytics tracking and advanced animations to increase revenue.

Provide additional offerings such as SEO optimization, analytics tracking and advanced animations to increase revenue. Build Trust: Position yourself as a reliable partner by delivering consistent results and maintaining open communication with clients.

By implementing these strategies, you can not only secure clients but also establish a strong reputation as a skilled and dependable web designer.

Media Credit: Jack Roberts



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.