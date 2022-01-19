CIYCE ANC RGB 7.1 wireless gaming headset from $78

If you are searching for an affordable gaming headset that supports active noise cancelling, 7.1 surround sound and both wireless and wired connections, the new CIYCE RGB wireless gaming headset might be worth more investigation. Launched via Kickstarter this month, the CIYCE headset is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC and mobile devices and offers a lightweight design complete with a USB-C charging port. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $78 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

ANC & virtual 7.1 surround sound gaming headset

CIYCE is supplied with 2 different earpads allowing you to choose from vegan leather for a softer, more comfortable feel or fabric for improved breathability and to relieve ear pressure, which can sometimes build up during longer gaming sessions. The gaming headset features technology to simulate real sound environment to provide a sense of direction and distance, enabling you to respond to in game action instantly. Another excellent feature of the CIYCE is that it comes with a wireless dongle and Bluetooth support, enabling it to be supported by a wide range of different devices.

If the CIYCE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the CIYCE wireless gaming headset project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless gaming headset, jump over to the official CIYCE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

