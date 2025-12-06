Cheaper Apple Vision headset coming in 2025

The Apple Vision Pro was unveiled at WWDC 2023 last week, we previously heard that Apple was also working on a cheaper version of the device and a range of other AR and VR devices. The new Apple VR and AR headset will retail for $3,500 when it goes on sale, the high price is expected to put many people off buying it, the device comes with a range of high-end components which make it expensive to produce.

According to a recent report, a cheaper Apple Vision headset will be launching in 2025, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On Newsletter, the next generation AR/VR headset could be much more affordable.

The three priciest components in the Vision Pro are its camera and sensor array, its dual Apple silicon chips and the twin 4K micro-OLED virtual reality displays. For a non-pro model, Apple could probably use lower quality screens, either an iPhone-grade chip or an older Mac chip and fewer cameras for lesser performance.

Apple could also probably get away with a simpler headband design, require AirPods for spatial audio instead of the strap with speakers in the Vision Pro, move to a physical versus automatic IPD — distance between eye pupils — adjustment and remove features like the 3D camera. Combined with a more refined production process, economies of scale and a cheaper frame, I’d imagine Apple could knock several hundred dollars off the price.

But there are a few areas I believe Apple will not compromise on in a cheaper Apple Vision. The external screen, known as EyeSight, to show a wearer’s eyes, as well as the eye- and hand-tracking system, are as core to the Apple Vision as a touchscreen is to an iPhone. I would expect a cheaper model to keep those features.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning to launch their cheaper Apple Vision AR headset we will let you know. The $3500 Apple Vision Pro will go on sale sometime in early 2024.

Source Bloomberg



