ChatGPT lands on the iPhone and iPad

OpenAI has announced that it has launched ChatGPT on Apple’s iOS platform for the iPhone and iPad and the app is now available to download from Apple’s App Store, the app comes with similar features to the web-based version.

The new ChatGPT iPhone app lets you use both the free and paid versions of ChatGPT on your iPhone, so if you have a ChatGPT Plus subscription you will be able to use that on your Apple device.

The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.

We’re starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT.

With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible.

You can find out more details about ChatGPT for the iPhone over at OpenAI at the link below, at the time of writing the app is only available in the USA, it ewill be headed to more countries in the future.

Source OpenAI

Image Credit: Jonathan Kemper



