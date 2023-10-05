New ChatGPT image upload feature now available

OpenAI has recently introduced a new photo upload feature to ChatGPT-4, a significant enhancement that allows users to upload images for analysis by the AI model. This feature is activated by default in the GPT-4 version of ChatGPT, with an ‘attach image’ button now conveniently located on the left side of the input box. This development opens up a myriad of possibilities for users, from troubleshooting broken items to improving website design, and even extracting text from images.

“Voice and image give you more ways to use ChatGPT in your life. Snap a picture of a landmark while traveling and have a live conversation about what’s interesting about it. When you’re home, snap pictures of your fridge and pantry to figure out what’s for dinner (and ask follow up questions for a step by step recipe). After dinner, help your child with a math problem by taking a photo, circling the problem set, and having it share hints with both of you.”

How to use ChatGPT image upload

One amazing application demonstrated in the video below of this new feature is in identifying and fixing issues in broken items. For instance, if a user has a broken bike, they can upload an image of it to ChatGPT. The system can then analyze the image and provide a step-by-step guide on how to fix the issue. This feature could potentially save users time and money by providing them with a quick and easy solution to their problem.

In addition to practical applications, the new photo upload feature can also be used creatively. For example, users can upload images of characters and ask ChatGPT to describe them or even create a backstory for them. This could be a valuable tool for writers, game developers, and other creative professionals who are looking for fresh ideas or perspectives.

The new feature also has potential applications in the field of web design. Users can upload screenshots of a webpage and ask ChatGPT for tips on how to improve it. The system can analyze the image and provide suggestions on how to enhance the design and conversion rate. This could be a game-changer for web designers and developers, providing them with an AI-powered tool that can offer objective, data-driven advice on how to optimize their designs.

Another interesting use case for the new photo upload feature is in extracting text from images. Users can upload a screenshot of text and ask ChatGPT to write it out. This can be particularly useful in situations where text cannot be copied and pasted directly from a document or webpage. This feature could be a boon for researchers, students, and professionals who often need to extract and analyze text from various sources.

Possible applications of the new ChatGPT image upload feature

The introduction of an image upload feature to ChatGPT opens a plethora of opportunities for enhanced user interaction across multiple domains. Here are some areas where this feature could be particularly useful:

Home improvement

Furniture Assembly: Users could take pictures of unassembled furniture parts and get step-by-step assembly guidance.

Plant Care: Snap a picture of a plant to get care instructions, or diagnose issues like leaf discoloration.

Automotive

Mechanical Issues: Users can take pictures of car parts that might be malfunctioning and receive advice on whether they need professional servicing.

Model Identification: Snap a picture of a car to get details about its make, model, and estimated value.

Shopping and fashion

Product Reviews: Users can take photos of products they’re interested in and ask for reviews or comparisons with other products.

Outfit Suggestions: Upload a picture of an outfit to get recommendations for matching accessories or shoes.

Cooking and culinary arts

Ingredient Substitution: Users can take photos of available ingredients and ask for substitution ideas in recipes.

Cooking Techniques: Snap pictures of a dish at various cooking stages to get real-time advice on whether it’s done, or what to do next.

Outdoor and wildlife

Animal and Plant Identification: Users can upload images of animals or plants they encounter to learn more about the species.

Hiking Trail Markers: Take a picture of trail signs or forks in a hiking path for advice on which route to take.

Education and research

Document Summarization: Students can upload pictures of long articles or book pages for quick summarization.

Chemical Structure Identification: Take pictures of chemical structures for identification or to get information about properties and uses.

Art and culture

Artwork Identification: Users can upload pictures of artworks to get details about the artist, the art style, and its historical context.

Historical Artifact Information: Snap pictures of historical artifacts in a museum to get more detailed information.

The introduction of the new photo upload feature is part of a broader update to ChatGPT allowing it to see, hear and speak, which includes the ability to form logical and strategic opinions about different photos. This enhancement not only adds a new dimension to the capabilities of ChatGPT but also opens up a world of possibilities for users. Whether it’s troubleshooting a broken item, brainstorming character descriptions, improving website design, or extracting text from images, the new photo upload feature in ChatGPT-4 is set to revolutionize the way users interact with AI.



