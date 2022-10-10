PERGEAR CFE-B cards with 1300mb/s and 12K – 8K RAW continuous recording

PERGEAR have this week introduced its new range of PERGEAR UPGRADE CFE-B Cards specifically designed for photographers and videographers needing performance capture cards. Available in capacities from 64GB to 2TB in size the cards are available in three different ranges, Lite, Pro and Ultra.

The latest generation of cards from PERGEAR now offer users a sustained write speed of 1300mb/s, 3.5 times faster compared to the previous generation of cards which were only capable of 400mb/s. Supporting high bit-rate video recording and continuous mode photography with resolution of 12K RAW and 8K RAW says PERGEAR.

CFE-B Cards

– Lite (64GB/128GB): Read:300MB/s, Write:80MB/s, fit for photo and low bit rate video capture (2K, 1080P)

– Pro (256GB/512GB): Read:1200MB/s, Write:360MB/s, support continuous mode photography and video (4K120P, 8K30P)

– Ultra (1T/2T): Read:1600MB/s, Write:1300MB/s, highest capacity available for large file production, highest bit-rate video recording and continuous mode

“Rock Solid Build features APM Adaptive Power Management HTP overheat protection reassuring stability and reliability. PERGEAR CFE-B series products will maintain the brand’s usual 5-year warranty policy. In case of non-human damage, we will replace it with a new one even if it has run out of life. This memory card does not support cameras that can only recognize XQD cards and XQD card readers. Please use the dedicated CFexpress type-B card reader.”

Source : PERGEAR



