Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-A SD cards and reader

Content creators, photographers and videographers searching for a fast CFexpess Type-A Card Gold Series and CFexpress Type-A/SD reader might be interested to know that Lexar has unveiled its latest “superior performance” card offering read speed up to 900 MB/s, write speed up to 800 MB/s and minimum write speed of 700 MB/s.

The Lexar CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series card has been specifically created for professionals who are capturing cinema-quality 8K video and high resolution images and provide stable recording at a minimum of 400 MB/s. Available in capacities up to 160 GB the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series have also been designed to take a few knocks and feature temperature, shock and vibration protection and backed by a lifetime limited warranty.

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series 80 GB card is now available to purchase priced at $200 and the 160 GB card at $400.

Lexar Professional CFexpress Cards

“We are excited to announce the Lexar Professional GOLD Series. With industry leading performance and VPG 400 rating, professionals can capture cinema-quality video with confidence so they never miss a frame.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar, “paired with the new high-speed 10 Gbps Lexar Type A/SD Card Reader, creators are able to establish an efficient workflow when transferring content from the field to post production”

“Coupled with the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader, experience simultaneous high-speed transfers of CFexpress Type A and SD UHS-II memory cards, with high-speed 10 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speeds. Featuring a lightweight metal design, users can fit the reader into their pocket or bag with ease to transfer data on the go. With a complete workflow solution for capturing and transferring content on the go, content creators can streamline their workflow from field to post production with ease.”

Source : Lexar

