Century Age of Ashes free-to-play Dragon arena battle launches on Xbox

Having previously launched on PC via Steam the free to play multiplayer dragon battle game Century Age of Ashes has this week landed on Xbox Series X|S and will be available later this year on both the PS4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.

Set in a dark fantasy world, dragon shooter Century Age of Ashes offers gamer a third person multiplayer arena battle where you must ride a Dragon to find other players to the death. Check out the trailers and review below to learn more about what you can expect from the game developed and published by Playwing Bordeaux.

Ride dragons into battle

“Century: Age of Ashes is an epic ode to the dark fantasy genre where you play as a fearless rider taking the reins of majestic dragons and engage in fiery combats to prove your skills, unlock hundreds of epic customizations, discover (and tame) new legendary beasts, and become a ruler of the skies with your friends. The arena is unforgiving, and you must be too if you want to rise to the top.

Century: Age of Ashes offers a variety of game modes where you have to triumph with your team ranging from 3v3 up to 4v4v4. The aficionados of F2P shooters will find renewed interest in team deathmatch modes with dragony twists and special power-ups; whereas those who prefer to hunt in new territories will take a bite at signature game modes.”

“Take for example Spoils of War, where your team is tasked to steal as much gold as you can, protect your team’s nest and adapt to surprise events. Or maybe you’ll prefer Survival, where 3 teams pit against each other in a one-life-only fight to the death, with the possibility of reviving fallen soldiers. It’s a dragon’s life for you and your friends!

Customization in Century: Age of Ashes offers thousands of combinations obtainable through play to build the identity of your rider and dragons, the way you want it to be. Additionally, we have a rather toothy system to expand your roster of creatures to ride: baby dragons. This different take on collection requires you to find eggs, then hatch them in your nest and grow them by completing specific missions. Once you get a full-grown dragon, it’s yours to keep!”

Source : Microsoft

