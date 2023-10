Programmable Casio watch ARM Cortex M0+ upgrade

The classic Casio wristwatch, a staple of affordable and reliable timekeeping, has been given a modern upgrade with the integration of a cutting-edge microcontroller. The Sensor Watch, as it is now known, has been reimagined with an ARM Cortex M0+ microcontroller, a device known for its ultra-low-power consumption. This innovative upgrade has transformed the humble Casio wristwatch into a versatile, programmable, and highly efficient timepiece.

The Sensor Watch’s design is a testament to the power of modern technology. The original quartz movement of the classic Casio wristwatch has been replaced with the ARM Cortex M0+ microcontroller, a device renowned for its ultra-low-power consumption. This microcontroller is a product of Microchip SAM L22 series, an ARM Cortex M0+ chip with 256 KB of Flash and 32 KB of RAM, capable of running at up to 32 MHz. This powerful microcontroller allows the Sensor Watch to perform a variety of functions while maintaining a minimal power footprint.

One of the most notable features of the Sensor Watch is its repurposing of the monochrome segment LCD of the Casio F-91W and A158W. This allows for an always-on display that uses minimal power, a feature that is highly desirable in today’s power-conscious world. The absence of power-hungry features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth further extends the battery life of the Sensor Watch, allowing it to run for over a year on a single 100 mAh coin cell.

Despite its advanced features, the Sensor Watch retains the water-resistant design of the classic Casio wristwatch. This means it can be worn while swimming or surfing, making it a versatile accessory for a variety of activities. The Sensor Watch also comes pre-loaded with a firmware called Movement, which includes features for timekeeping and tracking the sun and moon. Additional firmware options offer features like a digital thermometer, temperature logger, astronomy watch face, countdown timer, exercise counter, and more.

The Sensor Watch is not just a timepiece; it is a platform for creativity and personalization. Its open-source and hackable design allows users to create their own apps and watch faces, making it a truly personalized accessory. The Sensor Watch Lite, a streamlined version of the Sensor Watch, includes an integrated temperature sensor, eliminating the need for a separate sensor board.

Despite its advanced features, the Sensor Watch remains affordable. This is a testament to the efficiency of the ARM Cortex M0+ microcontroller and the thoughtful design of the Sensor Watch. However, it should be noted that the piezo buzzer, a feature that provides audible alerts, requires soldering for functionality. All other features of the Sensor Watch will function without it.

The Sensor Watch represents a significant upgrade to the classic Casio wristwatch. Its integration of the ARM Cortex M0+ microcontroller, ultra-low-power consumption, and versatile features make it a highly desirable accessory for those seeking a modern, efficient, and personalized timepiece. Whether you’re an amateur astronomer, a fitness enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates efficient design, the Sensor Watch offers a unique blend of classic design and modern technology.

Specifications

ARM Cortex M0+ microcontroller running at up to 32 MHz

256 KB of on-chip Flash, with up to 8 KB EEPROM emulation area

32 KB of RAM with full retention in low-power standby mode

32.768 kHz crystal for real-time clock functionality with alarm support

Red & green PWM’able LED backlight

Temperature sensor

On-board USB Micro B connector

Reset button with double-tap UF2 bootloader

Controller for ten digit segment LCD, plus five indicator segments

Edge-plated contacts for three interrupt-capable buttons

Connection pad for piezo buzzer (requires light soldering)

Crowd Supply



