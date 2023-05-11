Minimalist carbon fiber wallet keeps your money safe

Masverano is a new minimalist wallet that has launched via Kickstarter this month and features a unique design capable of carrying both cards and cash as well as the odd key or coin if necessary. The carbon fiber wallet is now available to purchase from Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 70 backers with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.

For those of you unfamiliar with carbon fiber is a strong, lightweight material that is used in many different applications due to its unique properties. It’s often used in structures where a high strength-to-weight ratio is desired, such as in aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment. Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

Carbon fibers are typically made from a precursor polymer such as polyacrylonitrile (PAN), which is spun into fibers and then subjected to high temperatures in an oxygen-free environment. The heat causes the polymer to carbonize, leaving behind a structure that is almost entirely carbon. This process, known as pyrolysis, results in fibers that are extremely strong and rigid yet lightweight.

The individual carbon fibers are typically bundled together into rovings or woven into a fabric, which is then combined with a matrix material, often a type of plastic or resin, to form a composite. Carbon fiber is stronger and lighter than metal, and can be formed into complex shapes that would be difficult or impossible with other materials. As well as having a high temperature tolerance and excellent corrosion resistance.

“Masverano wallet is the first compact wallet with two card slots. One for frequently used cards and the other for cards you dont need so often, like your drivers licence, or membership cards. With this wallet you can even carry coins, keys and banknotes in the mid section. And dont worry about the size of your banknotes,it fits all major currencies.”

Assuming that the Masverano funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Masverano carbon fiber wallet project glimpse the promotional video below.

“With fewer cards to fuss about, you will be more speedy with your regular cards. You wont notice its weight when it’s in your front pocket or in your hand bag. Its made of soft materials with rounded edges, so that it won’t cause any damage to your phone or sunglasses. And nobody would know, how much cash you are carrying. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the carbon fiber wallet, jump over to the official Masverano crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





