Lamborghini LB744 to feature new carbon fibre chassis

Lamborghini recently shared some details on the engine for their new Lamborghini LB744 and now they have also shared some more details on the car.

Now Lamborghini has revealed that the new LB744 will be the first sports car with a 100% Forged Composites front structure, and a monocoque concept that is made entirely from carbon fiber.

Automobili Lamborghini has been synonymous with cutting-edge innovation. Just a few weeks ahead of launching the first hybrid plug-in V12 High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand unveils a technical solution that is unique in today’s automotive landscape. The LB744 is based on a new aeronautics-inspired chassis, the ‘monofuselage’. As well as a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fiber, it features a front structure in Forged Composites; a special material made of short carbon fibers soaked in resin. This technology was patented and used by Lamborghini in its first structural applications as far back as 2008.

The monofuselage represents a significant step forward from the Aventador in terms of torsional stiffness, lightweight qualities and driving dynamics. What’s more, the LB744 is the first super sports car to be fitted with a 100% carbon fiber front structure: carbon fiber is also used for the front cone structures to ensure a level of energy absorption that is significantly higher when compared to a traditional metal structure – double that of the Aventador Ultimae[1]’s aluminium front frame – combined with a substantial reduction in weight.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini LB744 over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini





