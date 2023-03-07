Lamborghini LB744 hybrid will have over 1,000 HP

Lamborghini has revealed some details about their new Lamborghini LB744 hybrid, the car will come with more than 1,000 horsepower (over 1,000 CV).

The car will be powered by a new V12 combustion engine and it will also feature three electric motors and a new eight-speed double-clutch rear transverse gearbox.

Lamborghini has unveiled the first details of the first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, codenamed LB744, which will make its debut shortly in the year that Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary. With the LB744, Lamborghini has established a new benchmark in terms of performance and driving pleasure: an all-new architecture with new powertrain delivers more than 1000 CV in total, combining the power of a brand new 12-cylinder internal combustion engine with three electric motors and a ground-breaking double clutch gearbox that makes its debut on the 12-cylinder Lamborghini.

The car showcases an unprecedented layout: the naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 mid-mounted engine is complemented by three electric motors, one of which is integrated into the new double-clutch eight-speed gearbox. This is mounted transversely and placed for the first time behind the combustion engine. In what has been the transmission tunnel since the days of the Countach, there is a lithium-ion battery instead, which powers the electric motors.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini LB744 hybrid over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini





