Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica unveiled

Novitec has unveiled its latest modified Lamborghini, the Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

Some of the upgrades include a new high-performance Novitec exhaust system and some high-tech Vossen wheels in 20 and 21 inches.

NOVITEC, the world-renowned specialist for the professional refinement of the most exclusive sports cars on the market, now presents its newest development – a select tuning range for the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica that makes the mid-engined sports car look even more spectacular and deliver even more driving fun. The tailor-made NOVITEC naked carbon components place even greater emphasis on the sporty looks of the car. In order to underscore the wedge shape of the sports car even more crisply, NOVITEC in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen developed tailor-made hi-tech wheels with diameters of 20 and 21 inches. NOVITEC also offers sports springs and a height-adjustable coilover suspension with customizable damping for further fine-tuning of the handling and looks. The naturally aspirated V10 engine rated at 470 kW / 640 hp remains untouched. However, its performance and exhaust note can be optimized by installing a NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system, which is also available with 999 fine gold plating. Another domain of the automotive refinement specialist from the south of Germany is exclusive interior design in a virtually endless variety of colors. The body of the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is designed for high downforce already ex-factory. The NOVITEC designers round out this concept with tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components. While the front fascia remains stock, the production trunk lid is replaced with a special component from NOVITEC, which is also available in a naked carbon variant.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Novitec





