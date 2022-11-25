How to cancel iPhone subscriptions

With the cost of living increasing on a daily basis is always worthwhile checking if you have any outgoing payments you may no longer need and cancel any iPhone subscriptions you may not longer need. It is all too easy to subscribe to an app and then forget that you are paying a monthly charge for it. Making it more important than ever to make sure that you not paying for any services, apps or subscriptions you no longer use and are costing you your hard earned cash.

If you have previously been a little blasé when purchasing add-ons or subscriptions using your iOS devices you will be pleased to know that Apple makes it very easy to cancel iPhone subscriptions you no longer want for applications or services you may have previously subscribed to.

If you’d like to quickly access a full list of all your active subscriptions from your iPhone, this quick guide will take you through the process showing you how to manage your subscriptions directly from your mobile device.

Cancel iPhone subscriptions

To view a list of all your active subscriptions, simply follow the steps below.

1. Go to the “Settings” application on your iPhone, iPad or iOS device

2. Tap on your “Apple ID photo and nameplate” at the top of the settings page.

3. Tap the “Subscriptions” button at the bottom of the first four menu options just under “Payment & Shipping”

4. A list of all your Active and Expired subscriptions will now be showing.

This process allows you to easily cancel a subscription from your iPhone or re-subscribe to an inactive subscription that you may have cancelled in the past may have rolled over, preventing you from accessing the application or service. Also, be aware that your mobile phone plan may include subscriptions to Apple services, but your iPhone number will check eligibility. If you re-subscribe, your new plan will automatically renew at the selected price unless cancelled at least one day before each renewal date.

If you cancel a subscription before it has elapsed, the application should still continue to function until the end of your subscription period. However, it is always preferable to check with each application to make sure that your subscription will still continue to run its full term, even if you cancel your subscription early.

A few handy options are also available here, allowing you to share your subscriptions with your family automatically, if the iOS applications are eligible and support family sharing.

Renewal receipts

You can also opt into “Renewal Receipts”, which are automatically sent to you for each subscription renewal, to keep your accounts up to date. If you don’t opt into this option, receipts are always available in your account and from the purchase history section just in case you need to access them at a later date or reference.

This is a great way to manage your subscriptions and make sure they don’t automatically keep renewing a subscription annually or monthly without your knowledge. Then, when the subscription is due once again, you can decide whether you would like to re-subscribe again on a monthly or annual basis to suit your budget and requirements.

Family subscriptions

By clicking on an active subscription, a new page will open, revealing the options specific to that application. Here are listed all the subscriptions currently available from that developer and your currently selected annual or monthly subscription package. To cancel a subscription, simply press the red Cancel Subscription button at the bottom of the application’s subscription information.

Following these simple rules will allow you to cancel any unwanted iPhone subscriptions and keep your monthly payments to a minimum, only paying for the apps and services that you actually use rather than wasting money on no longer used products. If you are still experiencing problems with your iPhone subscriptions not cancelling or when re-subscribing, you may need to reach out to Apple support which is available both in-store and online.





