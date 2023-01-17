Japanese TAKUBI minimalist portable camping stove

Outdoor adventurers searching for a minimalist portable camping stove may be interested in the TAKUBI. It’s compact lightweight design consists of folding panels that allow it to collapse down transportation and when needed unfold to create a framework for cooking a single pot. Capable of withstanding the weight of up to 60 kg once assembled the portable camping stove can be used with would or a fuel burner if preferred. Measuring 14 cm x 14 cm the TAKUBI weighs 1590g and features an iron body.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $106 or £90 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Camping is a great pleasure, but it can take a lot of work to pack and set up. TAKUBI makes camping easier. It is portable due to its lightweight and compact design. TAKUBI can be folded into a square that measures around 5.5 inches. TAKUBI is the world’s most durable, compact, and high-quality camping stove, made by the best craftsmen in JAPAN.”

“We wanted to create a sturdy product that could be used both inside and outside the house, so we were particular about the selection of materials for the product and commissioned a highly skilled Japanese craftsman to produce it. As you can see, the load capacity of TAKUBI is up to 130 pounds (60 kg)! It is extremely durable and is the strongest camping stove on the market. It will not break no matter how roughly it is handled.”

With the assumption that the TAKUBI crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the TAKUBI portable camping stove project review the promotional video below.

“Since the parts are connected, there is no need to worry about losing something. The simple design means you will never forget how to assemble it. The fact that the parts are connected is one of the factors that increase the durability of TAKUBI.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable camping stove, jump over to the official TAKUBI crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

