Crua Koala V2 camping hammock hits Indiegogo

Early bird pledges are available from $209 offering a massive 34% discount off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“Back in 2018, we launched the Crua Koala– the most funded hammock in crowdfunding history. We spent the last two years taking customer feedback and refining the design to make it even better. We took the natural position of the human body, the way it contorts and moves and how it interacts with your typical hammock.”

“Your Koala will provide everything you need for a quick and easy outdoors escape. Your tarp is aluminized on one side, so it can keep you warm or cool. Face the reflective side out for hot weather or keep it in for colder times.”

Source : Indiegogo

