CP.01 Camera Plate “fundamentally changes the way you photograph”

Photographers searching for a professional camera carrying system, may be interested in the CP.01 Camera Plate created by Spinn Design. Enjoy the freedom when composing pictures, while all controls of your camera are freely accessible without tangling with your strap. “In the crucial moment, you will intuitively grab it”.

“The SPINN CP.01 camera carrying system feels great from the first moment. It shifts your cameras center of gravity from top to base and your cam now rests bombproof in every position – without swinging or slipping.”

“This camera plate fundamentally changes the way you photograph. The CP.01 gives you the greatest freedom ever in the composition of your pictures and keeps your camera right where you want it. In front, on your hip, behind your back. Just grab it and you are ready to shoot.”

Features of the CP.01 Camera Plate :

The CP.01 camera plate fits any DSLR and DSLM camera.

dimensions: 115 mm (4.5″) x 32 mm (1.25″)

weigth: 45 grams (1.60 oz)

adjustment grid: (in shooting direction) stepless, (sideways) 4.5 mm (0.17″)

CNC-machined from full aluminium & black anodized

recessed strap eyelets

slip-proof rubber pads

4 attachment slots, adjustment grid: (in shooting direction) stepless, (sideways) 4.5 mm (0.17″)

quick release tripod support with Arca-Swiss compatibility

hand strap attachment slots

no interference with tilt-swivel displays

Source : Spinn Design

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals